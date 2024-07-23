ENG
Estonia will support Ukraine until it wins, - new Prime Minister Michal

The new Prime Minister of Estonia Kristen Michal said that the country's government will support Ukraine until it wins the war.

According to Censor.NET, he said this in an interview with Reuters.

"We will support Ukraine until it wins this war. We are in this war for a long time, and I hope our allies will be too," the Estonian prime minister said.

According to Michal, the government may try to raise about 1 billion euros to purchase ammunition for Estonia, according to a plan to be developed by September.

"A message to our enemies: Estonia is well protected, we will increase our defense spending," he added.

