"BRSM-Nafta refueled vehicles of military and volunteers for almost UAH 43 million free of charge

Company News

Since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, BRSM-Nafta has been fueling the vehicles of the military and volunteers free of charge. So far, the company has filled 987 thousand liters of fuel for a total of over UAH 42.9 million.

This was announced by BRSM-Nafta top manager Oleksandr Melnychuk.

He added that a military unit that wants to receive such assistance should send an official letter to the company. Currently, BRSM-Nafta is finalizing a project similar to a "hanging canister", when any civilian customer can pay for refueling for the military who will visit the filling station later.

In addition, the charity fund of the BRSM-Nafta filling station network has already raised about UAH 15 million. Since October 2023, all accumulated funds have been used exclusively for the purchase of FPV drones. Every month, 190 thousand people continue to donate to the BRSM's Charity Fund. Currently, 17 units receive drones from the company, including the Fury, Stuhna, Alpha, Artan, 3rd Brigade and others. Drones are sent to the front every week.

"The units had different wishes regarding the configuration of these drones. Some wanted a drop system, others wanted an initiation system. Someone just wanted FPV drones, but they had to be of a certain size, with a board that operates at certain frequencies," says Melnychuk. "We contacted various manufacturers and are now taking a professional approach to choosing drones for each unit.

The money is collected by the network's customers - in the BRSM Plus mobile application, they can choose the percentage of their personal fuel discount that is automatically transferred to the collection. The company's employees and suppliers also contribute. After the start of the collection for FPV drones, the owner of the trademark, Andrii Biba, began to double and sometimes triple the amount raised.

"When [the units] send us a video of how the drone worked effectively, this is the best thing that can ever exist for us. It means that this drone costing $520-550 was effective and destroyed equipment that costs many times more, and sometimes reaches more than $1 million. And most importantly, drones allow us to save the lives of our guys," said Oleksandr Melnychuk.

At the beginning of the full-scale war, Russian troops destroyed 14 gas stations, a liquefied gas storage facility, and a BRSM Oil tank farm. Nevertheless, in 2023, the company became one of the country's three largest taxpayers among gas station chains, paying over UAH 670.3 million to the budget. To date, more than 390 employees of the company have joined the defense of Ukraine.