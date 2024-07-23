"For third time in day, Ukrenergo changed volume of power outages across country (updated)

Today, on 23 July, regional power distribution companies are applying consumption restrictions throughout the day.

This was reported by the press service of NPC Ukrenergo.

In the morning, the company informed that due to the intensified operation of solar power plants, power outages for one queue in Lviv, Zakarpattia, Volyn, Ivano-Frankivsk, Ternopil, Khmelnytsky, Vinnytsia, Odesa, Mykolaiv, and Kherson regions would be canceled until 2 p.m.

Later, the company clarified that power outages for one queue will be in effect in all regions until 2 p.m.

At the same time, for the first time in recent weeks, Ukrenergo has published schedules of power outages in different regions that differ in scope.

from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m., one queue was to be used, 16:00-19:00 - two queues, 19:00-24:00 - three queues of power outages in Lviv, Rivne, Volyn, Ivano-Frankivsk, Zakarpattia, Vinnytsia, Ternopil, Khmelnytsky, Chernivtsi, Kherson, Mykolaiv and Odesa regions;

from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m., two queues of power outages were to be in effect; from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m., three queues in Kyiv, Kyiv, Cherkasy, Chernihiv, Zhytomyr, Dnipro, Kirovohrad, Zaporizhzhia, Kharkiv, Sumy, Poltava, and Donetsk regions.

However, later, the power outages from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. were canceled altogether in Lviv, Rivne, Volyn, Ivano-Frankivsk, Zakarpattia, Vinnytsia (partially), Ternopil, Khmelnytsky (partially), Chernivtsi, Kherson, Mykolaiv, and Odesa regions. In addition, from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m., power outages will be applied for one queue in these regions, although previously two queues of consumers were supposed to be disconnected at this time.

"The reason is the active operation of solar electric plants and the acceptance of excess electricity from the Polish power grid," the company explained.

As reported, the government has expanded the list of facilities that will not be subject to stabilisation schedules for power outages.

In particular, in addition to gas, heat, electricity, water supply and sewage facilities, hospitals, electricity will not be cut off for settlements and facilities within a 20-kilometre zone from the border with Russia, Belarus and the contact line.