People’s Deputy from Yulia Tymoshenko Bloc Orlova is caught drunk driving in Kyiv

Anastasiia Orlova, People`s Deputy of the Obukhiv District Council from Yulia Tymoshenko's Batkivshchyna party, was driving her Mercedes in the center of Kyiv almost at midnight in a state of intoxication.

This is evidenced by the resolution of the Shevchenkivskyi District Court of July 8 this year, which is available in the Register of Court Decisions, Censor.NET reports.

"On June 04, 2024, at 11:15 p.m., in Kyiv, on Volodymyrska Street, the driver PERSON_1 (Anastasiia Orlova - ed.) was driving a Mercedes vehicle, state license plate NUMBER_1 (KA7500KA - ed.) with signs of alcohol intoxication, namely the smell of alcohol from the mouth, pupils that do not respond to light, behavior that does not correspond to the situation. She refused to undergo a test for intoxication in accordance with the procedure established by law, which violated the requirements of paragraph 2.5 of the Traffic Rules, which is punishable under Part 1 of Article 130 of the Code of Administrative Offenses," the court ruling said.

The fact that it is about deputy Anastasiia Orlova from the Yulia Tymoshenko Bloc Anastasiia Orlova is indicated by the information of the Judicial Power, which contains the name of the offender and the case number (761/22571/24), which coincides with the court ruling.

During the court hearing, Orlova refused to admit her guilt, so the judges were forced to watch the video from the patrol policemen's body cameras. As a result, the court found that Orlova did violate the requirements of clause 2.5 of the Traffic Rules, which provides for administrative liability under part 1 of Article 130 of the Code of Administrative Offenses (Driving a vehicle by a person in a state of intoxication).

In addition, Orlova misled the court by stating that she was allegedly unemployed. Probably, this was done precisely because of her active political activity and desire to hide the fact of drunk driving from the general public.





The court found Orlova guilty and ruled that she be imposed "a fine in favor of the state in the amount of one thousand tax-free minimum incomes, which as of the day of the trial is UAH 17,000 (seventeen thousand), with deprivation of the right to drive vehicles for a period of one (1) year."

The Batkivshchyna party has not yet responded to the behavior and driving while intoxicated.