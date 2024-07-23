UK army must be ready for war in three years - Commander Walker

The British Armed Forces should be ready for war in three years.

This was stated by the Commander of the British Armed Forces, General Roly Walker, Censor.NET reports with reference to NV.

According to the general, the countries that could pose a threat are Russia, China, Iran and North Korea.

Walker emphasized that the conflict is not inevitable. However, he suggested that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin will be "very, very dangerous" after the war with Ukraine and "will want to retaliate" against countries that support Ukraine. This could happen regardless of whether Russia wins or loses, Walker said.

Walker also suggested China's invasion of Taiwan, Iran's desire to develop nuclear weapons, and the threat from North Korea.

The armed forces commander said that Britain is not on an "inevitable path to war", but there is an "urgent need" to restore the British army's ability to "deter future wars".

Sky News writes that British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has promised to raise defense spending to 2.5% of national income from just over 2% at present.