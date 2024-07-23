Bribe of $170 thousand for closing case: NABU serves suspicion notice to prosecutor of Prosecutor General’s Office

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) has served a prosecutor of the Prosecutor General's Office with a notice of suspicion of incitement to provide an unlawful benefit in the amount of $170,000 for making a decision to close a criminal proceeding.

The official's actions are classified under Part 4 of Article 27 (incitement to a criminal offense), Part 2 of Article 15 (completed attempted criminal offense), Part 3 of Article 369 (offer, promise or provision of an undue advantage) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, the NABU press service reports.

"According to the investigation, the suspect persuaded the businessman to bribe the prosecutor in the case of illegal alienation of property by officials in favor of a private company," the statement said.

As reported, on July 15, NABU and SAPO caught two prosecutors of the Prosecutor General's Office red-handed. According to the investigation, they received a bribe of $170,000 to close a criminal proceeding.

According to media reports, these are prosecutors of the department for supervision over the observance of laws in the execution of criminal sentences and probation. In particular, NABU detectives detained one of the prosecutors, Oleh Hunko.

The High Anti-Corruption Court (HACC) imposed a pre-trial restraint in the form of detention with an alternative of bail in the amount of UAH 4 million.