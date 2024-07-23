We predict counterstream after end of war: some people will return to Ukraine, and some men will go abroad to their families - Demographer Hladun

Demographers predict that after the war is over, there will be two counterstreams: refugees returning to Ukraine and men leaving for the West.

This was stated in an interview with Censor.NET by Oleksandr Hladun, deputy director of the Ptukha Institute of Demography and Social Studies of the National Academy of Sciences of Ukraine.

"According to certain studies, between 25 and 50% of those who left plan to stay abroad. It should be borne in mind that we are talking about intentions, and when a person answers the question whether they plan to return to Ukraine, practically nothing changes in their life. But after the war is over, we will have to make a choice: either to return to Ukraine or to stay abroad. And then we will have an informed decision. People will look at whether there is housing and work in Ukraine, how the social infrastructure is being restored. They will ask the same questions in the host country, and then make a choice.

We believe that if half of the population returns, it will be good. At the same time, after the war is over, we predict counterstreams, that some people will return to Ukraine, especially women with children, and some men will go abroad to their families," Hladun said.

According to the scientist, if we look at this issue from the perspective of the experience of other wars, the pattern is as follows: the longer the war lasts, the fewer people return:

"Therefore, it is necessary to contact Ukrainian refugees now so that they do not feel abandoned by the state and do not lose their virtual connection with Ukraine. This is primarily the work of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. The Ministry of Education and Science is taking certain steps to ensure that everyone can study online in Ukrainian schools."

Hladun clarified that Ukraine currently has approximately 35 million people living within its 1991 borders. If we take only the government-controlled territory, this number should be reduced to 29-30 million.