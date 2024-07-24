Procedure for codifying weapons has been simplified as much as possible for manufacturers: Only 5 documents are required - Ministry of Defense

Since the beginning of the large-scale invasion of Russia, the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine has prepared a number of proposals to optimize organizational processes and improve the regulatory framework, which is associated with the huge need of the Armed Forces of Ukraine for weapons and military equipment.

This was reported by the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.

As noted, among other things, the changes relate to the codification and approval of new models of weapons and military equipment (WME) for use in the Armed Forces.

Thus, on November 21, 2023, at the initiative of the Minister of Defense of Ukraine, CMU Resolution No. 345 was amended to simplify the procedure and shorten the process of commissioning a new model to 20 days. This contributed to a significant increase in the number of new equipment and weapons in the army.

On May 28, 2024, the Minister of Defense of Ukraine approved the "Instruction on the organization of the supply of weapons, military and special equipment during martial law", which further simplified the algorithm for codification of WME samples, reducing the timeframe to 10 days and removing duplicate actions for reviewing and approving documents.

Documents required for the codification of a new type of WME

To codify a new model of weapons and military equipment, manufacturers must submit five documents:

a letter of description with the name, purpose and characteristics of the WME sample;

program and methods of testing the sample of WME;

a test report of a sample of WME with protocols confirming each declared characteristic;

draft Technical Specifications for a sample of WME;

a set of working design documentation.

The manufacturer's contact information must also be provided. If all the documents are properly executed, the specialized commission reviews them and draws up an act recommending the sample for codification and approval for use in the military. In case of an incomplete package of documents or incorrectness of the declared indicators, the manufacturer will have to eliminate the deficiencies, which will increase the period of approval for use of the sample of WME by more than 10 days.

Mistakes made by manufacturers when submitting documents

The most common mistakes made by producers when submitting documents for codification are:

Incomplete package of documents

Inconsistency of the submitted documents with the established regulatory requirements

Incorrect development of technical documentation

Lack of test confirmation of the declared technical specifications of the WME sample

Assistance to manufacturers in conducting tests

The Ministry of Defense noted that if it is impossible to conduct tests on their own, manufacturers can apply to the Ministry of Defense to conduct tests at military training grounds, but this may prolong the process of approval for operation.

In addition, specialists from the Main Directorate for Life Cycle Support of Weapons and Military Equipment provide assistance and advice to manufacturers and developers in preparing documents.