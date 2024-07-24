More than 50% of Ukrainian refugees in Czech Republic are working - Prime Minister Fiala

More than half of Ukrainian refugees in the Czech Republic have found jobs.

This was announced by Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala, Censor.NET reports with reference to Ukrinform.

The Prime Minister reminded that since February 2022, the Czech Republic has accepted more than half a million Ukrainian refugees, and about 362 thousand remain in the country.

"It is positive that more than 50% of people of economically productive age are employed. This share is very high compared to other EU countries. On the contrary, only about a quarter of people receive humanitarian aid," Fiala said.

According to him, the Czechs have been very supportive of Ukrainians, and they, in turn, are trying to quickly integrate and "coexist well in Czech society."

The Czech Prime Minister also spoke about the changes that will be introduced to refugees on September 1. The main one will concern the distribution of humanitarian housing provided by the state. From the beginning of autumn, it will be provided exclusively for up to 3 months after arrival in the Czech Republic, so that people can find their own housing. However, particularly vulnerable groups of the population will be able to use compensation instruments.

As reported, the share of refugees from Ukraine in the total population of the Czech Republic has reached approximately 4.5%.