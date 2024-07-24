Poroshenko brings thousands of FPV drones and trench EW to front. PHOTOS

Petro Poroshenko has prepared another batch of FPV drones, Mavic and trench electronic warfare equipment for the Armed Forces brigades. The cost of this equipment reaches UAH 68 million.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the ES press service.

The military will receive 134 Mavicars, almost 300 thermal Mavicars and 40 state-of-the-art trench electronic warfare systems. In addition, 3,382 FPV drones will be sent to the front.





In total, since the beginning of the year, Poroshenko has already handed over 21,000 FPV drones to the army.

"How does the state work in such a way that our soldiers are still waiting for the million promised FPV? Where are they hiding? It is almost August, they have been waiting for the promised million for 8 months. If you say that it has appeared somewhere, I will give you the phone numbers of dozens of brigades that write letters from their positions because they do not have FPVs. That is why we have to keep going," Poroshenko emphasized.

