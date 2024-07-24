US imposes sanctions on China for supporting DPRK missile programs

The United States has imposed sanctions on six individuals and five organizations in China that contribute to the development of North Korea's ballistic and space programs in violation of UN Security Council resolutions.

This is stated in the release of the Office of Foreign Assets Control of the US Department of the Treasury (OFAC), Censor.NET reports.

"The Treasury Department's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) has imposed sanctions on a network of six individuals and five organizations based in the People's Republic of China (PRC) that are involved in the procurement of goods to support the DPRK's ballistic missile and space programs," the statement said.

The US Treasury also emphasized that Pyongyang continues to violate UN Security Council resolutions and launched a military satellite in late May 2024. The release also mentions that the DPRK has supplied ballistic missiles to the Russian Federation, which the aggressor country uses in the war against Ukraine.

Earlier, the South Korean Defense Ministry reported that Russia had already received more than 5 million ammunition and dozens of short-range ballistic missiles from North Korea for use in the war against Ukraine.

Earlier, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said that NATO has no doubt that North Korea is providing significant military support to Russia. This allows Russia to continue its war against Ukraine.

