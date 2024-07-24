Russia is lying about its economic strength, sanctions are working and more are needed, - Finance Ministers of 8 EU countries

Economic indicators of the Russian economy show the impact of sanctions, Vladimir Putin and his regime are spreading false information that the Russian economy is strong.

This was stated by the finance ministers of a number of EU countries in a column for The Guardian, Censor.NET reports with reference to Radio Liberty.

The authors of the material were the heads of the Ministries of Finance of the Baltic States, as well as Denmark, the Netherlands, Poland, Finland and Sweden.

"It is imperative that politicians, media and economic institutions in the West do not take the information coming out of the Kremlin at face value. A closer look at some of the characteristics makes it clear that the Russian economy is not as rosy as Moscow would like us to believe," the publication says.

The authors note that the high growth rate of the Russian economy is driven by the military industry and government subsidies: "this is a sign of an overheated economy, not a stable one."

The heads of financial departments also point to other signs of problems in the Russian economy: rising inflation, which cannot be stopped even by high interest rates, halving of the assets of the National Welfare Fund, a ban on the export of gasoline and sugar, and strict control over capital outflows.

These circumstances, according to the authors of the article, indicate the "re-Sovietization" of the Russian economy, and the consequences will soon be felt by the entire society.

"Capital controls, export bans, and large investments in the military industry are not new policies, but rather a return to the Soviet model," the authors write.

The ministers conclude that it is necessary to continue to increase the pressure of sanctions and assistance to Ukraine in order to eventually undermine Russia's ability to wage war. They propose to impose more effective sanctions on Belarus and those countries in Asia and the Middle East that help Russia circumvent restrictions.

"According to the Russian customs service, between 2022 and 2023, revenues from Russian exports fell by about a third," the article says.

