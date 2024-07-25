Spain will hand over Hawk air defense system to Ukraine in September

In September 2024, Spain plans to transfer Hawk anti-aircraft missile systems to Ukraine to increase the power of our country's air defense.

This was announced by the Ministry of Defense of Spain, Censor.NET informs.

On Wednesday, July 24, the Minister of Defense of Spain Margarita Robles held a working conversation via video conference with her Ukrainian colleague Rustem Umyerov.

In particular, Umerov spoke about the situation at the front and the urgent needs of the Armed Forces.

Read more: British Defence Minister Healey promises to speed up military aid to Kyiv: It is in Europe’s interest that Ukraine wins

It is noted that Robles spoke about the future supply of military aid to Ukraine and progress in the training of the Ukrainian military - 5,000 soldiers have already been trained.

According to her, Spain plans to provide Ukraine with a fully ready anti-aircraft battery Hawk in September. This will increase the power of the air defense of the Armed Forces.

In addition, Robles also emphasized the importance of humanitarian support to Ukraine. Her country will provide an easy transfer from Poland for orphans and relatives of Ukrainian soldiers so that they can spend a few days in Spain.

Read more: Spain detains three pro-Russian hackers for cyberattacks on Ukraine’s allies