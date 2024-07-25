14 Leopard 2A4 tanks will be handed over to Ukraine by Netherlands and Denmark

By the end of the summer, the Netherlands and Denmark will send a batch of 14 Leopard 2A4 tanks to Ukraine.

This was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Defense of the Netherlands, Censor.NET informs.

"Last year, the Netherlands and Denmark bought 14 Leopard 2A4 tanks. These were already used copies, overhauled by the German company Rheinmetall. ...

Yesterday and today the last two Leopard 2 are undergoing verification tests. The first 12 tanks have already been delivered. All 14 tanks will be delivered at the same time by the end of summer," the message reads.

"Ukraine urgently needs additional military support due to heavy fighting. These tanks can play an important role in protecting the Ukrainian army from Russian forces. The Netherlands, together with allies and partners, will continue to support Ukraine as long as necessary. This is extremely important to protect Ukraine and deter aggression Putin," Dutch Defense Minister Ruben Breckelmans emphasized.

