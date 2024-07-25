Ruscists dropped explosives from drone on Kindiika in Kherson region: man was killed

Russian troops dropped explosives from a drone on Kindiika in the Kherson region, resulting in the death of a man.

Oleksandr Prokudin, head of the RMA, reported this, Censor.NET reports.

A 51-year-old man received non-life-threatening injuries. He was outside during the attack.

