Ruscists dropped explosives from drone on Kindiika in Kherson region: man was killed
Russian troops dropped explosives from a drone on Kindiika in the Kherson region, resulting in the death of a man.
Oleksandr Prokudin, head of the RMA, reported this, Censor.NET reports.
A 51-year-old man received non-life-threatening injuries. He was outside during the attack.
