Ruscists dropped explosives from drone on Kindiika in Kherson region: man was killed

РФ атакувала з дрона Кіндійку: Загинув чоловік

Russian troops dropped explosives from a drone on Kindiika in the Kherson region, resulting in the death of a man.

Oleksandr Prokudin, head of the RMA, reported this, Censor.NET reports.

A 51-year-old man received non-life-threatening injuries. He was outside during the attack.

Read more: As result of dropping explosives from drone by occupiers, resident of Romashkove in Kherson region was injured

