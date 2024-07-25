There will be rotations in National Guard, but later. Now everyone is at front - Commander Pivnenko

The flow of new recruits to the units of the National Guard increased fourfold. Rotations can be planned at the battalion and company group levels.

Commander of the National Guard Oleksandr Pivnenko stated this in an interview with Ukrinform, Censor.NET reports.

"There will be rotations, but later, because everyone is now at the front. There are also tasks to strengthen the borders, on the front-line and de-occupied territories, and other tasks in this context," he noted.

According to him, rotations in the National Guard can be done at the level of battalions, company groups, it is not about rotation within brigades.

This is also important. The enemy is trying to carry out active actions along the entire front line, so we must have concentrated forces, we involve our special forces. The long iron front line, the activity of assaults, air strikes, but we are working. And we will increase our capabilities, develop, prepare, teach commanders. It will be better," the NGU commander emphasizes, adding that it is about a time when the intensity of hostilities will decrease a little.

Pivnenko reported that they have increased the number of those who come for mobilization, as well as those who joined through recruiting.

"Now the enemy's resources and PSYOP are working: they say, they throw the unprepared to the front, etc. Our commanders understand that preparation is the most important thing. Well, they sent an unprepared fighter, but he, God forbid, died or lost his position. Then we have to go to the prepared to get that position back. It's much harder than to keep it. That's why it's better not to lose it," he added.

