In the operational area of OTG "​​Kharkiv", the situation remains difficult and tense. During the day, there were 8 combat clashes.

As Censor.NET informs, this was reported in the press service of the OTG "Kharkiv".

"In the area of ​​the settlement of Hlyboke, the enemy is preparing assault groups for offensive actions. In Vovchansk, the enemy is unsuccessfully trying to knock out Ukrainian soldiers from their occupied positions," the message says.

Yesterday, the enemy carried out 14 airstrikes (31 KABs) on the positions of Ukrainian troops in the areas of the settlements of Vesele, Lyptsi, Mali Prohody, Velyki Prohody, Vovchansk, and Cherniak. As well as 4 missile strikes and 37 kamikaze drone strikes. Conducted 438 shellings of positions of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

Since the beginning of the current day, there have been 4 combat clashes, two of which are currently ongoing.

"Since the beginning of the day, the enemy has carried out 5 airstrikes (17 KABs) in the areas of Lyptsi, Hlyboke, Prykolotne, and Staritsa settlements," the "Kharkiv" OTG noted.

The defense forces of Ukraine continue to effectively destroy the manpower and military equipment of the Russian occupiers. The losses of the enemy (irreversible and sanitary) for the past day amounted to 90 people.

In our direction, the enemy lost destroyed and damaged 40 units of weapons and military equipment, in particular:

5 artillery systems;

8 cars;

3 units of special equipment;

24 UAVs.

54 enemy personnel shelters and 2 ammunition storage points were also destroyed.