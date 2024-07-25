Defense Forces: Tunguska complex, 10 cannons are destroyed in south, almost 100 occupiers are eliminated within 24-hour day
On July 24, 45 units of enemy weapons and military equipment were destroyed in the south, as well as a telecommunications tower with electronic warfare and intelligence equipment.
According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the press service of the Southern Defense Forces.
During the day, confirmation was received of a decrease in the number of enemy personnel by 89 people
The enemy also lost:
- 1 2C6 Tunguska air defense missile and gun system;
- 14 units of automotive equipment;
- 10 cannons;
- 1 radar station;
- 14 reconnaissance UAVs;
- 2 motorcycles;
- 3 boats.
One telecommunication tower with EW-EI equipment, one field ammunition storage point, 3 observation posts, 1 firing position, 10 dugouts, 1 platoon strongpoint, 1 place of storage of material and technical means were destroyed.
