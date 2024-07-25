Defense Forces: Tunguska complex, 10 cannons are destroyed in south, almost 100 occupiers are eliminated within 24-hour day

On July 24, 45 units of enemy weapons and military equipment were destroyed in the south, as well as a telecommunications tower with electronic warfare and intelligence equipment.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the press service of the Southern Defense Forces.

During the day, confirmation was received of a decrease in the number of enemy personnel by 89 people

The enemy also lost:

1 2C6 Tunguska air defense missile and gun system;

14 units of automotive equipment;

10 cannons;

1 radar station;

14 reconnaissance UAVs;

2 motorcycles;

3 boats.

One telecommunication tower with EW-EI equipment, one field ammunition storage point, 3 observation posts, 1 firing position, 10 dugouts, 1 platoon strongpoint, 1 place of storage of material and technical means were destroyed.

Watch more: Crew of anti-aircraft self-propelled installation "Gepard" destroys enemy drone "Shahed". VIDEO