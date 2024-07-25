Discussions on return of men of military age to Ukraine are ongoing in EU - Sikorski

At the level of the European Union, discussions are currently underway on the return of Ukrainian men who evade their military service to Ukraine.

According to Censor.NET, this was stated by Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski in an interview with RMF24.

In particular, Sikorski emphasized, it is possible to set conditions for Ukrainians to stay in the EU that will encourage men to fulfill their duty to defend their homeland.

Sikorski noted that in the course of the war waged by Russia, Ukraine is suffering from a shortage of weapons, war fatigue and a decrease in the number of military personnel.

"We, as European countries, must also help. There are hundreds of thousands of potential draft dodgers in the EU countries who are obliged to defend their homeland, and Poland is at the forefront of helping Ukraine prepare these people for military service," he said.

