In Antonivka, occupiers dropped explosives from drone on car delivering humanitarian aid: driver is wounded

In Antonivka, Kherson region, Russian troops dropped explosives from a drone on a car delivering humanitarian aid.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Kherson MMA Roman Mrochko.

"In Antonivka, explosives were dropped from a drone on a car delivering humanitarian aid," the report says.

It is noted that the driver, born in 1959, sustained concussion and injuries. He refused medical treatment.

