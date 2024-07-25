ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
5769 visitors online
News
1 863 2

In Kyiv and number of regions, power outage schedules will be in effect from 5 p.m.

світло

In the capital and a number of regions of Ukraine, power outage schedules will be in effect from 5 p.m.

This was reported by DTEK, Censor.NET reports.

"Kyiv, Kyiv, Dnipro, Odesa, Donetsk regions: blackout schedules will be in effect from 5 p.m., not from 4 p.m., and will last until 10 p.m.," the statement said.

Earlier it was reported that the power outage schedules were canceled on July 25 until 4 p.m.

Read more: Tomorrow’s power outage: from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m., two thirds of consumers will be without electricity - Ukrenergo

Author: 

electric power (464) DTEK (90) energy outages (165)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on GoogleNews
 
 