European Commission after Kuleba’s visit to Beijing: China must influence Russia to end war

The European Commission is convinced that China, as a permanent member of the UN Security Council, should use its influence on Russia to end the war against Ukraine.

This was stated today in Brussels by the European Commission spokesperson Nabila Massrali, answering questions from journalists, Censor.NET reports with reference to Ukrinform.

"It is not my place to comment on the relations between China and Ukraine at this time. What I can say is that we have a very clear position on Ukraine. We have constantly proclaimed this position, including to our colleagues in China. It is that China, as a member of the UN and the UN Security Council, should use its influence on Russia to stop this war in Ukraine," the spokesperson said.

She reiterated that the EU continues to support President Zelenskyy's "peace formula," which is currently the only acceptable peace plan to end the Russian war in Ukraine.

"For us, the peace plan is President Zelenskyy's peace plan. The EU High Representative made this very clear last Monday during the EU Foreign Affairs Council, and this issue was discussed among the 27 ministers. Our position on the peace plan has never changed, and it has always been that Ukraine should be part of these negotiations. Therefore, support for Zelenskyy's peace plan continues to be the EU's position," Nabila Massrali emphasized.