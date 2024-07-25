No signs of Russians amassing groups for offensive in Zaporizhzhia - OSGT Tavria

There are no signs of the formation of an offensive group of Russians in the Zaporizhzhia region.

The spokesman for the Tavria operational group of troops, Dmytro Lykhovii, said this on the air of the nationwide telethon "United News", Censor.NET reports with reference to Ukrinform.

"These figures are relative. There is no particular reason to be concerned about this figure of 90 thousand. 90 thousand in the Zaporizhzhia region in the area related to the OTG "Zaporizhzhia" - this is the entire operational depth of Russian defense in the Zaporizhzhia region, where they have their own fortifications, where they have cities, ports, occupied Melitopol, Berdiansk, this is not a group that is concentrated for the offensive. There are no signs of the formation of an offensive group of Russians in the Zaporizhzhia region, nor in the Kherson region," said Lykhovii.

According to him, the enemy is rotating its personnel.

"If the Russians advance in the Zaporizhzhia direction, they will receive a worthy rebuff. So far, we do not see any prerequisites for this, but we are ready in case of emergency," added the spokesman of the Tavria operational group of troops.