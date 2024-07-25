NATO on downing of Shahed in Romania: No information to indicate deliberate RF attack on Alliance territory

In the wake of the Russian drone fragments found in Romania, the North Atlantic Alliance said it had no information about a "deliberate attack" on NATO territory.

A representative of the Alliance gave this comment to Reuters, Censor.NET reports with reference to European Pravda.

The official noted that against the backdrop of Russian attacks against Ukraine near its borders, NATO has stepped up monitoring and surveillance measures, including air patrols, in recent days.

Read more: Russia will be sufficiently equipped to attack NATO in 5-8 years, says Bundeswehr General Breuer

"While NATO has no information to indicate a deliberate Russian attack on Alliance territory, these actions are irresponsible and potentially dangerous," the commentary reads.

As a reminder, the Romanian military near the city of Plaura, opposite Izmail, found possible fragments of three attack drones that crossed the country's border during the attack on the night of July 25.