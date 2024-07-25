Ukraine refuses to participate in UN Security Council meeting chaired by Russia

Ukraine has refused to participate in a meeting of the UN Security Council chaired by Russia, which Moscow convened on Thursday to "condemn" military assistance to Kyiv to counter Russian aggression.

This is stated in the commentary of the Ukrainian Permanent Mission, Censor.NET reports with reference to Ukrinform.

The delegation of Ukraine reaffirmed "its principled position on the illegitimacy of the Russian Federation's occupation of the permanent seat of the Soviet Union in the Security Council. Thus, Russia has no right, neither legally nor morally, to fulfill the functions of the presidency of the Security Council."

In this regard, the Ukrainian delegation does not consider it possible to participate in the meetings of the Security Council under the Russian presidency, except when it is necessary to bring to the attention of the Security Council "urgent information, as it was after the recent Russian attack on the Okhmatdyt children's hospital in Kyiv."

The commentary emphasizes that Russia convened the Security Council "with the aim of propaganda and manipulation."

The delegation of Ukraine expressed regret over Russia's latest attempt to use the Security Council platform to justify its aggressive war and to absolve itself of responsibility for war crimes and crimes against humanity.

Ukrainian diplomats recalled that this is the sixteenth meeting of the Security Council since September 2022, which Moscow has convened "to consider a far-fetched problem - the supply of weapons to Ukraine."

The most absurd part of the Russian propaganda that Russia and its puppet speakers spread at such meetings is the regular accusation of the victim of aggression of using weapons, including those provided by Ukraine's allies, to defend itself in accordance with the UN Charter, the Permanent Mission noted.

Ukrainian diplomats remind that such meetings undermine the credibility of the Security Council, given the false narratives spread by Russia. Sometimes they are not coordinated with each other, as, for example, with regard to the shelling of Okhmatdyt. Russia has been increasing its missile attacks on Ukrainian cities on the eve of meetings on "arms supplies" initiated by it, the Ukrainian Permanent Mission noted, emphasizing that Iran and the DPRK provide military assistance to Russia.

The commentary notes that "it is impossible to shoot down all Russian missiles and drones, or intercept guided bombs. However, it is possible to destroy the carriers of these weapons, places of deployment of these weapons, launch sites, storage facilities, and logistics routes. Therefore, military assistance to Ukraine "should be seen as an effective contribution to deterring the aggressive Russian regime and preventing the spread of its aggression to new countries and regions," the diplomats emphasize.

"This will save the lives of Ukrainians, sober up the aggressor and push the Kremlin to accept the logic of a comprehensive, just and lasting peace based on the principles of the UN Charter," the Ukrainian delegation emphasizes.

At the beginning of the meeting, Russia's Permanent Representative to the UN Vasily Nebenzya said that he had asked other Security Council countries to invite a representative of Ukraine to the meeting, but was refused by "one of the members." The British diplomat explained that Security Council members cannot force non-members to attend meetings, as they have to determine whether their participation is in their interests.