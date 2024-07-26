Last day, hottest situation was in Pokrovsk direction, enemy is also active in Kurakhove - General Staff

147 skirmishes were recorded at the front during the day. The Armed Forces repulsed enemy attacks in the Kharkiv, Kupiansk, Lyman, Siversk, Kramatorsk, Toretsk, Pokrovsk, Kurakhove, Vremivka, Orikhiv, and Prydniprovske directions.

As Censor.NET informs, this is stated in the morning summary of the General Staff of the Armed Forces.

Shelling of Ukraine

According to detailed information, yesterday the enemy launched one missile strike against the positions of Ukrainian units and populated areas using one missile, as well as 90 airstrikes, dropping 151 anti-aircraft missiles. In addition, he carried out more than 4,900 attacks, of which 104 were from rocket salvo systems.

The aggressor carried out airstrikes, in particular, in the areas of the settlements of Dronivka, Yampil, Siversk, Toretsk, Kostyantynivka, Kurdyumivka, Berestok, Skuchne, Novoselivka Persha, Mezhove, Oleksandropil, Hrodivka, Ivanivka, Zhelanne, Illinka, Mykhailivka, Katerynivka, Vodiane, Velyka Novosilka, Rivnopil and Blahodatne of the Donetsk region; Mala Tokmachka, Kamianske, and Lobkove of the Zaporizhzhia region.

Fighting in the east

In the Kharkiv direction, the number of attacks per day was nine. Defense forces repelled enemy assaults near Hlyboke, Vovchansk, and Tykhe.

In the Kupiansk direction, 10 combat clashes took place near Stelmakhivka, Petropavlivka, Stepova Novoselivka, and Synkivka.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy attacked 13 times near Makiivka, Nevsky, and the Serebrianka forest.

In the Siversk direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled six assaults by the Russian invaders near Spirne, Verkhniokamyanske, Mykolaivka, and Ivano-Daryivka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the occupiers attacked 11 times in the areas of Ivanivsky, Chasiv Yar, Kalynyvka, Hryhorivka, and Maisky.

In the Toretsk direction, the enemy launched 11 attacks near Severne, New York, and Zalizne.

In the Pokrovsk direction, our defenders repelled 43 assaults in the areas of Vozdvizhenka, Ivanivka, Tymofiivka, Vesele, Novoselivka Persha, Novooleksandrivka, Novozhelanne, Yasnobrodivka, Progres, and Kalynivka settlements. With the support of aviation, the Russians tried to dislodge our units from the occupied lines. The greatest concentration of enemy attacks was near Novoselivka Persha and Vozdvizhenka.

Read more: AFU General Staff: There were 103 combat engagements in frontline since beginning of day, enemy is actively attacking in Pokrovsk, Kurakhove and Vremivka directions

In the Kurakhove direction, the Defense Forces repelled 19 attacks near Krasnohorivka, Kostiantynivka, and Paraskoviivka, where the enemy tried to break through the defenses of our troops.

In the Vremivka direction, Russian troops carried out 14 assaults near Velyka Novosilka, Vodiane, Kostiantynivka, and Rozdolne.

In the Orihiv direction, the occupiers will continue to try to knock Ukrainian units out of their positions. Four combat clashes took place here in the districts of Mala Tokmachka, Yurkivka, Shcherbaky, and Novoandriivka.

The situation in the south

In the Prydniprovske direction, all Russian attacks were also unsuccessful during the assault on our defensive lines on the left bank of the Dnieper.

No signs of the formation of enemy offensive groups were detected in the Volyn and Polissia directions.

On the border with the Chernihiv and Sumy regions, the enemy maintains a military presence, shelling populated areas from the territory of the Russian Federation and increasing the density of mine and explosive barriers along the state border of Ukraine.

Strikes at the enemy

At the same time, our soldiers continue to actively inflict significant losses in manpower and equipment on the occupying forces, exhausting the enemy along the entire line of battle.

Yesterday, the aviation and missile forces and artillery of the Defense Forces made 17 strikes on the areas of concentration of personnel and anti-aircraft defense systems of the enemy and also hit three anti-aircraft vehicles, an artillery vehicle, and a cannon.

In general, the losses of the Russian invaders in the past day amount to 950 people. Ukrainian soldiers also destroyed seven tanks, 11 armored combat vehicles, 36 artillery systems, 73 operational-tactical UAVs, 56 vehicles, and seven units of enemy special equipment.

See more: Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 572,300 people (+950 per day), 8,320 tanks, 15,840 artillery systems, 16,050 armored combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS