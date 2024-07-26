Fall of "Shahed" in Romania: Ministry of Foreign Affairs summoned representative of Russian Federation and expressed protest

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Romania summoned the temporary chargé d'affaires of the Russian Federation due to the fall of a "shahed" on the territory of the country.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Romania expressed a strong protest to the Russian diplomat over the incident, and also condemned the repeated attacks by Russian forces on Ukrainian civilian infrastructure.

The Romanian side also emphasized the irresponsibility of military strikes, including in the immediate vicinity of the border of Romania, which endanger national security.

"Shahed" in Romania

Also remind, that near the city of Plauru, across from Izmail, the Romanian military discovered the probable fragments of three attack drones that crossed the border of the country during the attack on the night of July 25.

The head of the Foreign Ministry of Romania Odobescu condemned these actions of the Russian Federation.

Against the background of fragments of a Russian drone discovered in Romania, NATO declared that it had no information about a "deliberate attack" on the territory of the Alliance.

