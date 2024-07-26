In case of Farion’s murder, there was leak of pre-trial information - Ministry of Internal Affairs

The Ministry of Internal Affairs may investigate the leak of pre-trial information in the case of the murder of ex-National Deputy and linguist Iryna Farion.

This was said by the spokeswoman of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, Maryana Reva, in the Yedyni Novyny telethon, Censor.NET informs with reference to Ukrinform.

She considers the leakage of information unacceptable when several mass media published information about the suspect, his photo, e-mail, etc.

There was definitely a leak. Immediately, everyone tries to find out as much information as possible through their sources in law enforcement agencies. For our part, we always make sure that all the information of the pre-trial investigation is isolated and we provide only the information that the investigation allows," Reva said.

She reminded that the disclosure of information at the stage of pre-trial investigation has a negative impact on the judicial process.

"Of course, the leak of information is monitored. Because any data disclosed without the permission of the pre-trial investigation body can negatively affect the judicial process and the sentencing of the suspect," the spokeswoman of the Ministry of Internal Affairs added.

The murder of Iryna Farion

On July 25, President Zelenskyy announced the arrest of the suspect in the murder of Iryna Farion. The head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, Ihor Klymenko, believes that the suspect can only be the executor.

On the evening of July 19 in Lviv, an unknown person shot Iryna Farion on Masaryk Street.

According to local media, the shooter was seen by neighbors. A 20-25-year-old man shot at Farion. He was waiting for her at the exit, he had a gun without a silencer, he was wearing gloves.

Doctors hospitalized the linguist with a head injury.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs later reported that the attack on Iryna Farion was classified as attempted murder. It was reported that the condition of the victim is serious, doctors are fighting for her life.

Doctors operated on Farion, but it was not possible to save her life.

Minister of Internal Affairs Ihor Klymenko said that law enforcement officers are considering several versions of the murders. Among them: personal animosity and socio-political activities of Farion.

Law enforcement officers have published photos and signs of a man who may be involved in Farion's murder.

On Monday, July 22, Lviv bids farewell to Iryna Farion.

The media reported that the Russian neo-Nazi movement NS/WP may be involved in Farion's murder.

On July 25, an 18-year-old suspect in the murder of former National Deputy Farion was detained in Dnipro.

