Murder of Farion: Prosecutors will ask for detention without bail

The suspect in the murder of ex-National Deputy Iryna Farion will be asked to choose a preventive measure in the form of detention without the right to bail.

This was announced by the head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, Ihor Klymenko, during the briefing, informs Censor.NET.

According to him, the crime was not easy to investigate because it was carefully prepared.

So far, the 18-year-old has been charged with premeditated murder.

Deputy Prosecutor General Anton Voytenko stated that they will ask for detention without bail.

The murder of Iryna Farion

On July 25, President Zelenskyy announced the arrest of the suspect in the murder of Iryna Farion. The head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, Ihor Klymenko, believes that the suspect can only be the executor.

on the evening of July 19 in Lviv, an unknown person shot Iryna Farion on Masaryk Street.

According to local media, the shooter was seen by neighbors. A 20-25-year-old man shot at Farion. He was waiting for her at the exit, he had a gun without a silencer, he was wearing gloves.

Doctors hospitalized the linguist with a head injury.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs later reported that the attack on Iryna Farion was classified as attempted murder. It was reported that the condition of the victim is serious, doctors are fighting for her life.

Doctors operated on Farion, but it was not possible to save her life.

Minister of Internal Affairs Ihor Klymenko said that law enforcement officers are considering several versions of the murders. Among them: personal animosity and socio-political activities of Farion.

Law enforcement officers have published photos and signs of a man who may be involved in Farion's murder.

On Monday, July 22, Lviv bids farewell to Iryna Farion.

The media reported that the Russian neo-Nazi movement NS/WP may be involved in Farion's murder.

