China is obligated to do everything so that we can restore peace in Ukraine - German Foreign Minister Baerbock said

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock called on China to take steps for the sake of peace in Ukraine, in particular not to provide support to the aggressor country Russia.

Tagesschau writes, Censor.NET reports.

Baerbock noted that China, as a permanent member of the UN Security Council, "is obliged to do everything so that we can restore peace."

"The first thing this will mean: first of all, no support for the aggressor, no support for Russia," she emphasized.

The German Foreign Minister also added that the visit of Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba to Beijing is important.

