Army needs more drone operators and IT specialists - Ministry of Defense

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine named positions in the army for which people are primarily needed.

As Censor.NET informs, the spokesman of the Ministry of Defense Dmytro Lazutkin told about this in an interview with NV.ua.

He emphasized that warfare is now becoming more technological, with increasing demand for drone operators and IT specialists.

"Now there are a lot of requests for UAV operators, because the war is becoming more and more high-tech, a lot of robotic systems, unmanned aerial vehicles are used. There are also a lot of requests for representatives of the IT-sphere for the same reasons," he said.

Lazutkin also noted that the number of requests for such back-office specialties as cook and clerk has increased.

See more: Ukrainian Armed Forces fighters escape from encirclement near Prohres in Donetsk region - DeepState. MAP

According to him, the Ukrainian army traditionally needs drivers, mechanics, shooters, and scouts.

"As our society is different, so everyone is looking for themselves according to their skills, desires, fears, readiness. For example, during the war, many Ukrainians took courses in tactical medicine, some basic courses, mastered some skills, at least elementary ones - they feel more confident," emphasized the spokesperson of the Ministry of Defense.