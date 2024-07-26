ENG
Today, EU will send 1.5 billion euros of revenues from frozen assets of Russian Federation to Ukraine - von der Leyen

Today, the European Union will transfer 1.5 billion euros of revenues from the frozen assets of the Russian Federation to Ukraine.

She announced this on the X social network, Censor.NET informs.

"Today we are transferring €1.5 billion of funds from frozen Russian assets for the defense and reconstruction of Ukraine. There is no better symbol or use of the Kremlin's money than to make Ukraine and all of Europe a safer place to live," she said.

