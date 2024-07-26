818 9
Today, EU will send 1.5 billion euros of revenues from frozen assets of Russian Federation to Ukraine - von der Leyen
Today, the European Union will transfer 1.5 billion euros of revenues from the frozen assets of the Russian Federation to Ukraine.
She announced this on the X social network, Censor.NET informs.
"Today we are transferring €1.5 billion of funds from frozen Russian assets for the defense and reconstruction of Ukraine. There is no better symbol or use of the Kremlin's money than to make Ukraine and all of Europe a safer place to live," she said.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password