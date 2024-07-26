Percentage of assaultmen among military is actually not that high - Ministry of Defense

The Ukrainian army does not have a large percentage of soldiers who participate in assault operations.

This was stated by the spokesman of the Ministry of Defense Dmytro Lazutkin in an interview with NV, Censor.NET informs.

"The percentage of those who participate in assault operations, out of the total number of servicemen, is actually not that high.

Because a huge number of people have to provide work on the battle line. Someone brings shells, someone is responsible for logistics, someone feeds these servicemen, deals with documents, conducts official investigations," he explained.

According to Lazutkin, the army is a huge organism that functions as efficiently as each of its links performs its tasks - quickly, mobile, and qualitatively.

The spokesman added that people from different social strata, with different educations and different motivations come to the war.

