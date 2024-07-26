British Foreign Secretary Lammy calls on China to stop supporting Russia in war
During a meeting with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi, British Foreign Secretary David Lammy called on Beijing to stop military support for Russia, which lauched a war against Ukraine.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the EP.
During the meeting, Lammy outlined the new British government's vision of a long-term, consistent, and strategic approach to the UK-China relationship.
He noted that the government will cooperate where possible and challenge where necessary.
Lammy emphasized the UK's unwavering commitment to Ukraine and called on China to prevent its companies from supporting Russia's military-industrial complex.
Both sides agreed to work on establishing long-term communication channels.
