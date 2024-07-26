Ruscists drop explosives from drone on people near store in Kherson: 5 wounded

On the afternoon of July 26, Russian occupants dropped explosives from a drone on people standing near a store in Kherson. Five Kherson residents were injured in the attack.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Kherson RMA.

"Five people were injured in Kherson as a result of a Russian drone attack," the statement said.

It is noted that the Russian military dropped explosives from a drone on Kherson residents who were near a store.

The men, aged 64, 66, 55, 63, and a 66-year-old woman, sustained blast injuries and shrapnel wounds.

All the victims were taken to medical facilities in moderate condition by emergency crews. They are receiving the necessary medical care.

"Two more wounded were hospitalized in Dniprovskyi district of Kherson. A 55-year-old man suffered explosive and closed head injuries, concussion, and a shrapnel wound to the face. A 63-year-old man sustained an explosive injury and a shrapnel wound to the abdomen," clarified Roman Mrochko, head of the Kherson MMA.