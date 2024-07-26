AFU positions in Krynky are destroyed to ground, but soldiers continue combat missions nearby - OSGT Tavria

Ukrainian defenders continue to perform combat missions near the village of Krynky in the Kherson region. The Ukrainian Armed Forces are unable to hold the line in this area.

This was stated by Dmytro Lykhovii, a spokesman of the OSGT Tavria, during a telethon, Censor.NET reports with reference to Radio Liberty.

"We also took into account the fact that the positions of Ukrainian forces in the village of Krynky were completely destroyed as a result of intense, prolonged enemy shelling and air strikes. The village itself was almost completely destroyed. There is no way to hold the defense there, no way to hold on to any fortifications, and therefore Ukrainian defenders are now on other designated positions and footholds, as well as on the left bank of the Dnipro," he noted.

According to him, across the entire operational area of the OSGT Tavria, the Prydniprovskyi direction is "the most intense, but relatively speaking, enemy attacks take place there every day."

"There are relatively more of them compared to other sections of our combat line in our operational area, but these figures are measured in numbers of about three or four per day, sometimes two. Sometimes it can be about a dozen... This is a little less intense than before," said Lykhovii.

The OSGT Tavria spokesman added that Russian troops are trying to advance on these Ukrainian military footholds, but their attempts are unsuccessful.

Earlier, the media reported that the Ukrainian Defense Forces had withdrawn from the village of Krynky, on the left bank of the Dnipro River in the Kherson region.

The Marine Corps said that the soldiers continue to perform combat missions on the left bank of the Dnipro, in particular in the area of Krynky.

Also, according to media reports, 788 Ukrainian soldiers went missing in Krynky.