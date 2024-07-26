People in ASEAN countries also feel consequences of Russia’s aggression against Ukraine - Borrell

Russia's aggression against Ukraine may seem far from Asia, but its consequences affect the population of ASEAN countries.

According to Censor.NET, with reference to Ukrinform, this was stated by EU High Representative Josep Borrell today during a speech at the ASEAN Ministerial Meeting in Laos.

"The basic principle of international law is the UN Charter, and it is the one that is now the stake in Ukraine and other parts of the world. But Ukraine's struggle is existential for us. I know that Russia's aggression against Ukraine may seem far from Asia. But its consequences - whether it is inflation or higher food and non-energy prices - are also felt by our people, even if Russia is working hard to spread disinformation," Borrell said.

He also emphasized that the European Union is doing everything possible to support Ukraine's efforts in its fight against Russian aggression and in restoring the country's territorial integrity. The EU strongly condemns the acts of violence committed by the Russian invaders against the civilian population of Ukraine.

"Both sides (the EU and ASEAN - Ed.) seek strategic autonomy in a competitive world, and these are the key words. That is why we are coming closer to ASEAN, to jointly defend what is the basis for our two organizations - multilateralism and international law," the EU official added.

