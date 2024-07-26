Relatives of those killed and injured in Olenivka terrorist attack call on Verkhovna Rada to establish Memorial Day

Relatives of those killed and injured as a result of the occupiers' terrorist attack in the Olenivka colony call on the parliament to establish a Memorial Day.

This was reported by the NGO "Community of Families of Olenivka " and the "Media Initiative for Human Rights," Censor.NET reports.

The relatives of those killed in the terrorist attack in Olenivka have repeatedly appealed to the authorities to facilitate the adoption of draft Resolution No. 10188. However, according to them, the letters did not give any results.

"Two years ago, in the Olenivska colony, Russia executed more than 50 Azov Brigade fighters overnight, and 130 more were wounded. That day the world learned the truth - captivity kills. Memorial Day is important not only to honor the Azov soldiers, but we all need it to remember every Ukrainian who was killed, executed or tortured in captivity by Russia. They all deserve to be honored. It is very important for every family that has not waited for their loved one to come back from captivity," said the soldiers' relatives.

Thus, the "Community of Families of Olenivka" called for the adoption of the draft Resolution No. 10188 "On honoring the memory of the Defenders of Ukraine, members of volunteer formations and civilians who were executed, tortured or killed in captivity."

The document proposes to celebrate a day of mourning and commemoration of the Defenders on July 28, the day before the terrorist attack in Olenivka, where Azov brigade prisoners were held.

Since October 30, 2023, the Resolution has been under review by the Committee on Humanitarian and Information Policy of the Parliament.

As a reminder, on July 28, 2022, the Russian armed forces arranged a thermobaric explosion on the territory of a penal institution in Olenivka, Donetsk region, where Ukrainian prisoners of war were held. According to the Prosecutor General's Office, the explosion killed about 40 Ukrainian soldiers and injured 130.

