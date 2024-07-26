Romania’s Defense Ministry denies shooting down Russian Shaheds

The Romanian Ministry of Defense has denied the information shared on social media that Romanian Gepard self-propelled antiaircraft guns shot down Russian Shahed drones.

This is stated in a statement by the Romanian defense ministry.

Recently, X (Twitter) began to circulate a video that allegedly showed Romanian Gepard firing at drones that later fell on Romanian territory.

"We would like to draw your attention to a series of false reports spread on platform X (formerly Twitter) and other social media, which claim... that the Romanian army's air defense systems deployed on the border opened fire on them (drones - Ed.)," the Romanian Defense Ministry said in a statement.

According to the ministry, this information is not true.

The Ministry of Defense emphasized that Romanian forces and assets deployed in the border area with Ukraine have never opened fire on Russian drones in any such situation.

"Shaheds" in Romania

As a reminder, the Romanian military near the city of Plaura, opposite Izmail, found possible fragments of three attack drones that crossed the country's border during an attack on the night of July 25.

Romanian Foreign Minister Odobescu condemned these actions by RF.

In the wake of the Russian drone fragments found in Romania, NATO said it had no information about a "deliberate attack" on the Alliance's territory.