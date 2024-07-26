Russia is unlikely to run out of military equipment in 2025 - Estonian intelligence

The head of the Military Intelligence Center of the Estonian Defense Forces, Colonel Ants Kiviselg, believes that Russia, despite significant losses on the battlefield in Ukraine, has enough resources to conduct hostilities in 2025 and beyond.

Kiviselg noted that Russia is currently failing to achieve the goals of the summer offensive campaign, so there are signs that Ukraine will be able to hold the defense in the summer. As an example, he cited the recent repulsion of a massive Russian offensive in the Kurakhove direction in Donetsk region.

"Perhaps this week's attempt is another such desperate attempt to push a little bit from the side and try to influence the rear of the Ukrainians in such a way that those other areas where active hostilities are taking place, that the Ukrainians are forced to withdraw from there simply because their logistics routes are cut off somewhere," he suggested.

At the same time, the Estonian intelligence representative warned against optimistic assessments about the alleged exhaustion of military equipment and forces in Russia.

"Unfortunately, I cannot say that Russia will definitely run out of military equipment in 2025, because they also have some partners or allies who will still provide or send them resources to wage war. Whether it's North Korea or Iran," Kiviselg explained.

He added, however, that at the current pace of fighting and losses, Russia "will find it very difficult to replenish its personnel and equipment": in June alone, it lost between 1,000 and 1,800 people at the front every day.

"But at the same time, the population of Russia is still so large that there is no tendency for serious changes at the front," Kiviselg concluded.