Russian occupiers intensify assault operations in Orikhiv direction - OSGT Tavria

Russian occupation forces have intensified assault operations in the Orikhiv direction, but there are no signs of the formation of offensive groups in the Zaporizhzhia direction.

This was reported by Dmytro Lykhovii, spokesman of the Tavria operational group of troops, on the air of the national telethon "United News", Censor.NET reports with reference to Ukrinform.

"Muscovites have intensified their actions in the Orikhiv direction. While yesterday four enemy assaults were repelled there, today there were five enemy attacks from the beginning of the day until the morning, all of them in the direction of the village of Mala Tokmachka, a salient where Russians are trying to regain the positions de-occupied by our troops during the counteroffensive of year 2023. In doing so, they are using small infantry groups without heavy weapons with up to one squad. They mostly do not have success," said Lykhovii.

He noted that the day before, the enemy launched 6 air strikes from Su-34 aircraft using 13 guided missiles in the area of Mala Tokmachka. This morning, 4 air strikes have already taken place, during which the enemy launched 9 GABs at the area of Mala Tokmachka and Tiahynka.

According to the spokesperson, the enemy's numbers remain relatively constant, but there is some rotation.

"Our army is inflicting significant losses in manpower, destroying and capturing the enemy," emphasized the spokesman, adding that there are no signs of the formation of an offensive group of Russians in the Zaporizhzhia direction.

The spokesperson noted that the enemy has no shortage of artillery. Thus, 396 artillery attacks on the positions of the Defense Forces were registered over the past day, using 2,300 rounds of ammunition. The enemy also fired 27 times at 15 localities.

Reporting on the situation in Kherson region, which is part of the OSGT Tavria operational area, Lykhovii noted that in the Prydniprovskyi direction on the left bank of the Dnipro River, where the Defense Forces are performing combat missions, 3 Russian tanks were destroyed in the previous days. In addition, 2 enemy air defense systems - Tor and Buk M1 - were destroyed in the Orikhiv direction this week.