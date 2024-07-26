In September, 80,000 new children from Ukraine may enter Polish schools

Starting in the new school year, 80,000 new children from Ukraine will start attending Polish schools. Attendance at educational institutions will become mandatory for them, and parents will face a fine of PLN 100 for non-compliance. Starting in June 2025, the fine will be increased to more than PLN 800. Until now, Ukrainians have had a choice - their children could study remotely or in a mixed system.

"We expect that a significant part of the children who will join the Polish education system in September 2024 will be primary school students," the Polish Ministry of Education said, Censor.NET reports with reference to LB.UA.

Until now, 277 thousand Ukrainian schoolchildren have studied in Poland, 180 thousand of whom arrived after the outbreak of the war.

Therefore, the Polish government is reintroducing the possibility of increasing the number of students in grades I-III of primary school at the expense of Ukrainians. Classes can have up to 29 students in total.

"For example, if there are 25 children in a class, the principal can add four students from Ukraine, if there are 26 - three, and if there are 27 - only two. The limits will also increase in kindergartens," the article says.

For the first time, the number of students in primary school was increased in March 2022, after the first large wave of refugees. The Ministry of National Education clarified that if parents or guardians have difficulty finding a school for a foreign child, they should contact the city hall.

In Warsaw alone, nearly 3.1 thousand Ukrainian children attend kindergartens, more than 12.9 thousand attend primary school, and more than 3.3 thousand are enrolled in secondary education.