U.S. Deputy Secretary of Commerce Lago on helping Ukraine: It’s more than just right thing to do. It is investment in security

Supporting Ukraine in the war with Russia is not just the right decision, but an investment in democratic values and security.

This was stated by U.S. Deputy Secretary of Commerce Marisa Lago during a visit to Kyiv, Censor.NET reports with reference to RBC-Ukraine.

She emphasized that the United States continues to mobilize a broad coalition of allies and partners to provide military and economic assistance to Ukraine.

Read more: Today, EU will send 1.5 billion euros of revenues from frozen assets of Russian Federation to Ukraine - von der Leyen

"The United States has provided $82 billion in aid to Ukraine since the beginning of this brutal, unjustified war. Supporting Ukraine is more than just the right thing to do. It is an investment in transatlantic security and the democratic values that we hold dear," she said.