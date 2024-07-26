If amendments to budget are not adopted by mid-September, there will be no funds to pay salaries to military - "servant of people" Pidlasa

If budget expenditures are not increased by half a trillion in mid-September, the government will not have the funds to pay salaries to the military at the end of September.

This was stated by Roksolana Pidlasa, chairman of the Budget Committee of the Parliament, in a podcast of the EP "Chronicles of the Economy," Censor.NET reports.

Due to delays in the supply of weapons from the United States at the beginning of the year, the state used funds from the budget provided for the second half of the year to purchase weapons in the first half of the year.

Read more: Mobilization of 500 thousand people in 2024 will cost state about 720 billion hryvnias, - Head of Budget Committee of VR, "servant of people" Pidlasa

"We have approximated defense spending by almost $5 billion. That is, expenses from September, October, November, and December were approximated to the beginning of the year and used to purchase weapons that we had to buy at our own expense because nothing came from the United States at that time," explains Pidlasa.

Thus, when the approximation was made, the funds were "moved" from the column for salary expenses in September, October, and November to the column for weapons purchases at the beginning of the year. As a result, it is necessary for the amendments to the budget to be signed and put into effect by mid-September in order to pay salaries to the military at the end of September.

As for the draft law on tax changes, which must also be adopted in addition to the "budget" draft law, they usually come into force on the first day of the month following their adoption.

Read more: Tax revision is unavoidable. Everything should happen very quickly - "servant of the people" Hetmantsev

"For this to be possible from September 1, 2024, they need to be adopted at the end of August. I think we will have this opportunity. ... We will try to shorten the timeframe for submitting amendments between readings to seven days. I can't guarantee that people's deputies will support this, but we will try," said the head of the Rada committee.