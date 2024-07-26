Borrell asked China to influence Russia to end war in Ukraine

Josep Borrell asked China to use its influence on Russia to put an end to the war in Ukraine, which was started by Russia.

On Friday, July 26, the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Josep Borrell, reportedly met with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on the sidelines of the ASEAN Regional Forum in Laos.

They discussed EU-China relations. Among other things, Borrell raised the issue of Beijing's support for Russia, which launched a war against Ukraine.

The EU drew attention to the fact that China's support for Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine "negatively affects relations between the European Union and China."

"He expressed concern that China's exports of a large number of dual-use goods and items provide support to Russia in increasing the production of its military equipment," the statement said.

Borrell also asked China to use its influence on Russia to help end the war. The EU chief of diplomacy asked China to support the peace process in Ukraine and noted that the joint statement of China and Brazil of May 2024 is not a move in this direction.

Earlier, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said that China plays a key role in supporting Russia's war against Ukraine, providing 90% of the microelectronics and electronic equipment used in the production of Russian missiles, bombs and battle tanks.

