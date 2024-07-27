Russia planned and carried out terrorist attack in Olenivka barracks, where Ukrainian prisoners of war were held - Associated Press

All the evidence that has been collected directly indicates that Russia is the organizer and executor of the terrorist attack in Olenivka. An internal UN report confirms the same.

As Censor.NET informs, this is stated in an investigation by the Associated Press.

"Not only was the scene not preserved, but it was also distorted, and physical evidence was damaged. The Russian Federation did not allow UN observers into the area, and no other independent expert analyses were conducted. Instead, the Russian authorities said that the strike was carried out by HIMARS missiles, issued by the Armed Forces of Ukraine," the message reads.

Surviving prisoners told the AP of suspicious behavior by guards before the explosion, including moving prisoners, digging trenches, and wearing bulletproof vests. After the explosion, the Russians isolated the survivors to cover up the truth and staged the scene by throwing up pieces of the Himars.

The UN Human Rights Monitoring Mission in Ukraine conducted its own analysis, which confirmed AP's findings. They concluded that the explosion could not have been caused by Himars missiles, and the signs of damage indicated that the projectile flew from east to west, that is, from Russian territory.

Russia continues to deny its involvement in the tragedy, blaming Ukraine. International organizations are calling for an independent investigation and bringing the perpetrators to justice.

Also remind, that on the night of July 29, 2022, a powerful explosion occurred in the building where Ukrainian prisoners of war were held on the territory of the former correctional colony No. 210 of Olenivka in the temporarily occupied territory of Donetsk region.

According to the Russian side, about 50 Ukrainian defenders were killed as a result, and more than 70 were seriously injured.

The International Commission of the Red Cross tried to get to the scene of the crime, but the Russian occupiers did not allow it.

Prosecutor General Kostin released information that the prisoners were killed with thermobaric weapons.

In August 2022, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres created a commission to investigate the terrorist attack in occupied Olenivka, as a result of which about 50 Ukrainian prisoners of war were killed. However, already in January 2023, not having received security guarantees from the Russians, Guterres dissolved this mission.