122 combat clashes were recorded at front during day. Greatest concentration of enemy attacks is near Novooleksandrivka - General Staff

In the south, the enemy is trying to knock out units of the Defense Forces from their positions in the districts of Mala Tokmachka, Robotyny, and Novoandriivka. In the east, most enemy attacks were repulsed in the Pokrovsk and Toretsk directions.

Shelling of Ukraine

According to detailed information, yesterday the enemy launched a missile attack on the positions of Ukrainian units and populated areas using one missile, as well as 80 airstrikes, in particular, dropping 117 anti-aircraft missiles. In addition, he carried out 4,636 attacks, 71 of them from rocket salvo systems.

The aggressor carried out airstrikes in the areas of the settlements of Lyptsi, Vovchansk, Tykh, Hlyboke, Vesele, Vovchanski Khutory, Synkivka, Kupiansk-Vuzlovy, Starytsia of the Kharkiv region; Lyman, Siversk, Chasiv Yar, Pivnichne, Druzhba, Oleksandropil, Novoselivka Persha, Ivanivka, Krasnohorivka, Toretsk, Lysichne, Zhelanne, Karlivka, Verkhnokamianske, New York, Ukrainian, Maksimilianivka, Kostiantynivka, Katerynivka of the Donetsk region; Mala Tokmachka, Lobkove, Huliaypole, Kamianske in Zaporizhzhia and Tiahynka in the Kherson region.

Strikes at the enemy

Our soldiers are actively causing significant losses in manpower and equipment to the occupying forces, exhausting the enemy along the entire line of battle and in the rear.

Yesterday, the aviation and missile forces and artillery of the Defense Forces made three strikes on areas where enemy personnel were concentrated and also hit an artillery system, two radar stations, and one "Buk" SAM.

In general, the Russian invaders lost 1,210 people in the past day. Ukrainian soldiers also destroyed 11 tanks, 24 armored combat vehicles, 45 artillery systems, an air defense vehicle, 53 UAVs operational-tactical level, a missile, 86 cars, and three units of special equipment of the occupiers.

Fighting in the east

In the Kharkiv direction, 10 combat clashes took place in the areas of Hlyboke, Slobozhanske, and Vovchansk settlements.

In the Kupiansk direction, the number of enemy attacks per day was seven. The defense forces repelled enemy assaults near Synkivka, Tabaiivka, Pischane, and Stelmakhivka.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy attacked 12 times near Nevsky, Novoserhiivka, Nooyehorivka, Makiivka, and in the Serebrianka Forest.

In the Siversk direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled three assaults by Russian invaders near Verkhnokamyanskyi and Ivano-Dariivka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the occupiers attacked five times in the Hryhorivka and Chasiv Yar areas.

In the direction of Toretsk, the enemy, with the support of aviation, carried out 19 attacks near Severnoy, Zalizny, New York, and Toretsk.

In the Pokrovsk direction, our defenders stopped 37 assaults in the areas of Vozdvizhenka, Novooleksandrivka, Kalinove, Timofiivka, Novoselivka Persha, Vesele, Vovche and Yasnobrodivka settlements. The greatest concentration of enemy attacks was near Novoaleksandrivka.

In the Kurakhove direction, the Defense Forces repelled 14 attacks near Krasnohorivka, Kostyantynivka, Netailovo, Karlivka, and Paraskoviivka, where the enemy tried to break through the defenses of our troops.

In the Vremivka direction, according to detailed information, the enemy carried out six assaults on our positions near Staromlynivka, Vodyany, and Kostiantynivka.

The situation in the south

In the Orihiv direction, the occupiers continued to try to knock out units of the Defense Forces from their positions in the districts of Mala Tokmachka, Robotyny, and Novoandriivka - in total, they conducted seven assaults.

In the Dnieper direction, the operational situation has not changed significantly. The enemy launched an airstrike in the Tiahynka area.

The situation in the north

No signs of the formation of enemy offensive groups were detected in the Volyn and Polissia directions.

On the border with the Chernihiv and Sumy regions, the enemy maintains a military presence, continues shelling of populated areas from the territory of the Russian Federation.

