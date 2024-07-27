Ukraine and Russia will not give up, it leads to escalation, and peace can only be brought from outside, - Orban

According to Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, peace in the war between Russia and Ukraine can only be brought from the outside, as both countries will not give up and are "fueled by their own truth."

According to Censor.NET, citing European Pravda, he said this in a keynote speech at the Tusvanyos summer camp in Romania, as cited by HVG.hu.

According to Orbán, the parties are suffering severe losses in the war, numbering in the hundreds of thousands, but are unwilling to negotiate.

In his opinion, this happens for two reasons: both countries believe they can win and want to fight until they do.

"On the other hand, because both sides are fueled by their own truth. The Ukrainians believe in self-defense, the Russians believe that there were serious NATO military developments in Ukraine, and they do not want to see NATO troops and weapons on the border, they see a provoked war," Orban said.

"They will not give up, this leads directly to escalation, and peace can only be brought from the outside," the Hungarian prime minister said.