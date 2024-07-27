Defence Ministry and General Staff to develop clear and transparent medical information system in military units for wounded by end of year, - Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has instructed the Ministry of Defense and the General Staff to develop a clear and transparent medical information system for the wounded in military units by the end of the year.

According to Censor.NET, citing Interfax-Ukraine, Zelenskyy said this during his speech at the first annual international congress on military medicine and mental health "Warrior: Life, Health, Combat Capability."

"The Ministry of Defense, together with the General Staff, should develop a medical information system in military units by the end of the year so that the route of the wounded is transparent and clear," Zelenskyy said.

According to him, this is what every soldier and every military medic expects.

In addition, he said that military medicine in Ukraine still faces many challenges. In particular, the priority task is to create a medical system that would meet today's challenges.

"This means creating a single medical space where every specialist knows and fulfills his or her role. In particular, it is about efficient use of resources, supplying first aid kits and turnstiles of appropriate quality, providing mobile hospitals and being more attentive to the wounded and those who have returned from the Russian hell," he said.