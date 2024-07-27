Ukraine and NATO to set up five rehabilitation centres for military, - Umierov

An effective rehabilitation system will be developed and implemented in Ukraine to help military personnel return to service or civilian life after injuries and illnesses.

According to Censor.NET, citing Ukrinform, Defense Minister Rustem Umierov said this during the First International Congress on Military Medicine and Mental Health "Warrior: Life, Health, Combat Capability."

"An effective rehabilitation system will be developed and implemented to help servicemen return to service after injuries and illnesses. This will include a mental recovery program for the military. Our goal is to provide optimal rehabilitation, depending on whether a person is returning to the ranks or will be transitioning to civilian life," the minister said.

According to him, together with NATO, Ukraine will complete the creation of five centers of the Renovator project - modern rehabilitation centers for the military. Each of these centers will implement modern technologies, and specialists will provide quality treatment and rehabilitation for soldiers.